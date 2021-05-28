Four seriously injured in attack by gang of six men in Thetford

Published: 12:00 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 1:12 PM May 28, 2021

Two men and two women were left with serious injuries after they were attacked by a group of six men in Thetford. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men and two women were left with serious injuries after an attack by a gang of six men.

Police were called to Monksgate, in Thetford, shortly after 12.30am on Sunday May 23, following reports that four people had been assaulted by up to six men.

The victims, all aged in their 20s, received serious injuries as a result of the attack.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it, to come forward.

Please contact Det Con Chrissy Copeman at Swaffham Police Station on 101, quoting incident number NC-23052021-21.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.