News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Four seriously injured in attack by gang of six men in Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:00 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 1:12 PM May 28, 2021
Two men and two women were left with serious injuries after they were attacked by a group of six men in Thetford.

Two men and two women were left with serious injuries after they were attacked by a group of six men in Thetford. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men and two women were left with serious injuries after an attack by a gang of six men. 

Police were called to Monksgate, in Thetford, shortly after 12.30am on Sunday May 23, following reports that four people had been assaulted by up to six men.  

The victims, all aged in their 20s, received serious injuries as a result of the attack.  

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it, to come forward.  

Please contact Det Con Chrissy Copeman at Swaffham Police Station on 101, quoting incident number NC-23052021-21.  

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 2 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  3. 3 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  1. 4 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
  2. 5 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
  3. 6 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
  4. 7 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
  5. 8 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop
  6. 9 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  7. 10 Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon