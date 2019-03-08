Search

Man attacked with piece of wood in Farm Foods car park

PUBLISHED: 15:49 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 06 August 2019

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted at a retail park in King's Lynn Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted at a retail park in King's Lynn Picture: James Bass

A man was assaulted in a shopping centre car park by a man who hit his vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened at the St Nicholas Retail Park in King's Lynn on Monday, July 29.

They say the victim, who is in his 60s, had parked his car and trailer in the Farm Foods car park at 2.55pm when another car parked alongside him, a male opened his car door and hit the victim's vehicle.

An altercation took place in which the victim was subject to verbal abuse and an assault, being hit with a piece of wood and pushed over.

Anyone with any information should contact PC James Lovelock on 101 quoting crime reference 36/53040/19.

