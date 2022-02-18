News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warrant issued for arrest of man accused of child sex offences

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:00 PM February 18, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court

Ashton Drake failed to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

Magistrates have ordered the arrest of a man accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl after he failed to appear in court. 

Ashton Drake, 25, faces nine charges including sending explicit message to the girl in North Walsham and encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity and send him pictures.

He is also charged with sending images to a girl aged under-16 for his own sexual gratification and making indecent images of a child.

The offences are said to have occurred between Christmas Eve, 2019 and April 4, 2020.

Drake was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (February 18) but did not attend the hearing.

The court heard police had unsuccessfully attempted to serve a warrant at his last known address at Quaves Lane in Bungay on several occasions and that he had not responded to multiple messages.  

Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest to attend court.

