Man admits trying to meet 14-year-old girl in Norwich

Published: 4:22 PM January 4, 2021

A man admitted trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl in Norwich for sex.

Ashley Stark, 30, from Somerset, appeared over a link at Norwich Crown Court and admitted causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between July 6 and July 24, in 2014.

The court heard Stark had got the girl to send him a photo of her naked breast as well as sending an indecent photo of himself to her.

David Wilson appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Ian James, for Stark, said he had been 23 at the time of the offence and said he had no intention of carrying out the plan to travel to Norwich and meet up with the girl and said it was a fantasy.

"This is a one-off. It was fantasy," he said.

He said the case had taken some time to come to court through no fault of the defendant and said Stark had not re-offended in any way since.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the sentencing for reports until February 25.

He granted Stark bail until his sentencing hearing next month.