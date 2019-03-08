Father-of-two admits racially aggravated assault after attacking two men

A 28-year-old has admitted racially aggravated assault after attacking two men.

Ashley Parry, of Cromer Road, Mundesley, had attended a pub in Norwich city centre on August 18 this year, Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Upon leaving, the father-of-two assaulted Shuja Mirza and Basha Mohmmud. The court heard that Parry has epilepsy and short-term memory loss. Parry said he did not know where the motivation for the attack had come from and said he felt sickened by his actions.

The court heard the removal driver has about £10,000 in credit card debt, £2,500 in legal fees and his income fluctuates every month.

He admitted one count of racially aggravated assault, one of assault by beating, another of racially aggravated provocation of violence and using threatening or insulting words and behaviour.

Parry was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £75 to his victims.