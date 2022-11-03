Man hid in river after pepper spraying police officer who tried to help him

A man who used pepper spray on a police officer who was trying to give him first aid after a car crash, has been jailed.

Ashley Flowerday, 34, had been involved in the collision on the Twenty Foot Bridge near March, in Cambridgeshire, and was bleeding from a head injury when response officer PC Zoe Pell arrived to help.

However, when she asked Flowerday to sit down so she could provide first aid, he became defensive, reached into his pocket, grabbed a small black cannister and sprayed pepper towards her.

The officer managed to duck but then felt a burning sensation on her arm. Flowerday ran away and PC Pell called for back-up.

A member of the public alerted officers that Flowerday was in a nearby river, and he was found floating on his back. He eventually agreed to come out of the water and was thrown a rope and pulled towards the bank.

The pepper spray used by Ashley Flowerday - Credit: Cambridgeshire police

Flowerday was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and his car was searched. Officers found a crossbow, two wrapped packages of cocaine, grinders, weighing scales and a packet of pink pills.

Flowerday, of Church Road, Emneth, near Wisbech, was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Peterborough magistrates, having previously pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

PC Pell, who is based in Wisbech, said: “As a police officer I accept there is a level of risk each day I come into work; however, it is never acceptable or ‘part of the job’ for me to be assaulted.

“Assaults on police officers don’t just affect the officer, but also their family and loved ones, their colleagues and ultimately the public we serve, while we all deal with the aftermath of such incidents.”