Woman went on £7,000 spending spree with cheque meant for father-in-law’s care

Ipswich Crown Court. Archant

A grandmother who took £7,000 from her 88-year-old father-in-law’s bank account after he went into a care home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Ashifa Squire bought items from Ikea and Marks & Spencer and paid for a trip to London during the 15-month fraud.

Squire, 57, of Manor Rise, Lowestoft had also pocketed £6,000 given to her by her father-in-law, who was a widower, to invest in an ISA.

Juliet Donovan, prosecuting at the crown court hearing on Tuesday, October 27, said Squire had also kept a £14,950 cheque from Suffolk County Council to pay for his care which was sent to her in error.

Admitting fraud by abuse of position and two offences of theft, Squire was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £5,000 compensation to Suffolk County Council over the next three years.

The court heard that Squire had paid back £8,000 from the Suffolk County Council cheque for £14,950 and was also repaying £200 a month.

Andrew Thompson, for Squire, said his client had come to the UK as a refugee in the 1970s and had worked hard to bring up four children, three of whom had successful careers and one was at university.

He said the offences dated back to 2017 and Squire had pleaded guilty to them at an early stage.