Man caught with £11,000 of cannabis denies intending to supply
PUBLISHED: 16:51 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 28 August 2019
A man who was allegedly caught in possession of £11,000 worth of cannabis has denied intending to supply the class B drug.
Arturas Kliauga was arrested near to his Cathcart Street home in Lowestoft on July 17.
He was allegedly caught in possession of more than 1kg of cannabis, with a street value of more than £11,000.
The 37-year-old appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 28, where he denied the charge.
Speaking through a Lithuanian translator, Kliauga appeared via video link with HMP Wandsworth, in London.
Kliauga is now set to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 25, and was remanded in custody.
