Man caught with £11,000 of cannabis denies intending to supply

A man who was allegedly caught in possession of £11,000 worth of cannabis has denied intending to supply the class B drug.

Arturas Kliauga was arrested near to his Cathcart Street home in Lowestoft on July 17.

He was allegedly caught in possession of more than 1kg of cannabis, with a street value of more than £11,000.

The 37-year-old appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 28, where he denied the charge.

Speaking through a Lithuanian translator, Kliauga appeared via video link with HMP Wandsworth, in London.

Kliauga is now set to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 25, and was remanded in custody.