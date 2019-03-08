Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man 'wanted for murder' appears in court

PUBLISHED: 11:57 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 19 July 2019

Westminster Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Maps

Westminster Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A man accused of murder has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Arturas Kliauga was arrested near to his Cathcart Street home, in Lowestoft, on Wednesday night following a police surveillance operation.

The 37-year-old was wanted for murder on a National Crime Agency European Arrest Warrant in Lithuania, Suffolk Police said.

You may also want to watch:

Kliauga appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody.

He is set to return to the court on July 25.

The 37-year-old was stopped by Suffolk Police's Drug and Scorpion team on Love Road at around 9.30pm.

He was allegedly found in possession of 1kg worth of cannabis, with a net worth of around £11,000, police said.

Kliagua was arrested and charged with suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Running column: Run Norwich will mark the end of a journey for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong before the start of last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists