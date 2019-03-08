Man 'wanted for murder' appears in court

A man accused of murder has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Arturas Kliauga was arrested near to his Cathcart Street home, in Lowestoft, on Wednesday night following a police surveillance operation.

The 37-year-old was wanted for murder on a National Crime Agency European Arrest Warrant in Lithuania, Suffolk Police said.

Kliauga appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where he was remanded in custody.

He is set to return to the court on July 25.

The 37-year-old was stopped by Suffolk Police's Drug and Scorpion team on Love Road at around 9.30pm.

He was allegedly found in possession of 1kg worth of cannabis, with a net worth of around £11,000, police said.

Kliagua was arrested and charged with suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.