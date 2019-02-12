Arsonists damage bandstand in popular park
PUBLISHED: 16:04 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 07 March 2019
Police are treating a suspicious blaze as arson after cardboard boxes were placed against a bandstand and set on fire in a popular park.
Information is being sought after the bandstand at Sparrows Nest on Whapload Road in Lowestoft was targeted earlier this week.
A police spokesman said: “A fire was started during the hours of darkness between 8pm on Monday, March 4 and 7.30am on Tuesday, March 5.
“Someone has placed some waste cardboard boxes against a bandstand located in the seafront park and set them alight.”
The cardboard boxes were believed to have been placed at the back of the bandstand, with smoke damage and scorch marks subsequently caused to the side of the building.
Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during these times.
Information should be directed to Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37-12583-19 or use the online crime reporting link via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something
