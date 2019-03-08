Arsonist leaves trail of bin fires through Norwich

Bins were set alight on several roads including St Stephens Street in Norwich (Picture: Google Street View) Archant

An arsonist has left a trail of damage after setting fire to six bins in the city centre.

Police are investigating after the bins were set alight in Red Lion Street, Surrey Street, Haymarket Street and St Stephens.

Fire services from Carrow station were called at 23.22pm on Saturday, March 9, 12.33am on Sunday, March 10, and again at 12.39am and 1.13am.

A crew from Earlham was called at 12.44am and 1.05am.

A police spokesman has said that the incidents are believed to be linked and that officers are investigating and will be reviewing CCTV from the area.

They added that the fire on Surrey Street appeared to have taken place in wheely-bins at Norwich Bus Station.

Police are appealing for information and members of the public should call 101 if they have information.