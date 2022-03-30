Arson attack on play area causes £700 worth of damage
Published: 7:25 PM March 30, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Vandals set fire to park equipment in Swaffham, causing £700 worth of damage.
Police are appealing for witnesses following two arson incidents in Haspalls Road.
It is believed to have taken place between March 25 and March 28, when the playground equipment was set alight.
Anyone with information should contact PC Jo Henderson on 101 quoting 36/22303/22.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.