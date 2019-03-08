Arson investigations 'ongoing' after home is gutted by fire

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft that was subsequently sold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Archant

An arson investigation is continuing after a home was significantly damaged by a fire almost six months ago.

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze on March 19.

With inquiries ongoing into the arson investigation, the fire-hit three-bedroom end-terrace house was subsequently sold at auction on June 5 for more than £70,000.

Police were called by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service about 8.40pm almost six months ago as the blaze started on the first floor of the end-terraced property before it spread to the roof.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident.

A 55-year-old man was subsequently arrested on March 29, on suspicion of arson before being later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."

With the property marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it sold for £73,000 at auction in June.