Search

Advanced search

Arson investigations 'ongoing' after home is gutted by fire

PUBLISHED: 16:46 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 14 September 2019

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft that was subsequently sold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft that was subsequently sold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

An arson investigation is continuing after a home was significantly damaged by a fire almost six months ago.

The fire-hit house in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft was gutted by a blaze on March 19.

With inquiries ongoing into the arson investigation, the fire-hit three-bedroom end-terrace house was subsequently sold at auction on June 5 for more than £70,000.

Police were called by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service about 8.40pm almost six months ago as the blaze started on the first floor of the end-terraced property before it spread to the roof.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident.

A 55-year-old man was subsequently arrested on March 29, on suspicion of arson before being later released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."

With the property marketed by Auction House East Anglia, it sold for £73,000 at auction in June.

Most Read

Work on new Wetherspoons pub to begin within weeks

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

Bed bugs and a rat in the kitchen - the Norfolk seaside hotel even the owner thinks is an ‘eyesore’

The Sea Princess in North Drive where questions have been raised about quality Picture: Archant

‘It is good for the town:’ New Italian restaurant to open in ‘prime location’

The former Tuttles Corner cafe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A huge sarcastic thank you’ - pub landlord hits out at real ale drinkers after failing to make beer guide

The Eaton Cottage whose Landlord is Philip Birchall. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist dies in crash on rural road

The cyclist died following a collision with a van on the B1077 Shelfanger Road, near Diss. Picture: Google

‘We want it out in the open’ - concerns hidden gem Norwich bar could face closure

Jurnet's Bar hosts a music night every Friday. Photo: Nick Butcher

MATCHDAY LIVE: Injury-hit Canaries take on champions Manchester City

Premier League Player of the Month winner Teemu Pukki will test himself against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police release e-fit after teenage girl is grabbed by man in city street

Police have issued this e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Christchurch Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Accident on bridge causing ‘traffic chaos’

Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists