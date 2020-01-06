Search

'It's really disappointing' - families hit out after children's playground targeted in arson attack

PUBLISHED: 12:07 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 06 January 2020

Gayton playground which has suffered £1000 worth of damage in an arson attack. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Gayton playground which has suffered £1000 worth of damage in an arson attack. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

People living near a village playground say they are disappointed to see equipment damaged after it was targeted in an arson attack.

Gayton playground which has suffered £1000 worth of damage in an arson attack. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The incident, which happened on Saturday evening, is said to have caused £1,000 worth of damage to equipment at the playground in Gayton, which is located just behind the social club on Orchard Road.

Two young people were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday.

One resident, who lives nearby and wished to remain anonymous, said she saw a single fire engine pull into the Gayton Social Club car park early in the evening but said she hadn't seen any flames.

She said: "It was Saturday evening, we saw lights from the fire engine in the social club yard, then in the morning my husband saw it on Facebook that there had been a fire.

"It's like a children's tube which they can crawl through which they set light to, it's annoying when you think about it, really disappointing. It's very popular with children they all seem to like playing on it."

Another resident who wished to remain anonymous said he was unaware of the incident however he was not surprised saying "it won't be the first time and it won't be the last time". He had heard reports of windows being smashed on the opposite side of the village on the same weekend.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said one fire engine had been called to the scene at around 7:30pm and extinguished the "small fire" using hose reel jets.

Gayton playground which has suffered £1000 worth of damage in an arson attack. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

