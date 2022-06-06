News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Suspected arsonists set fire to 45 tonnes of hay in village

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:51 PM June 6, 2022
west winch murder

Arsonists caused £2,700 worth of damage after setting fire to 45 tonnes of hay in Barton Turf - Credit: Archant

Suspected arsonists caused £2,700 worth of damage after setting fire to 45 tonnes of hay in a Norfolk village.

It happened in Barton Turf between 3pm and 3.10pm on Saturday, June 4, when the suspects set hay alight in a field in Church Road.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the area during the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Keeley Smyth at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/41995/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk Broads News

