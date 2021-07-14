Village hall severely damaged in arson attack
A Norfolk village hall has suffered severe damage as a result of an arson attack.
It happened between 7pm on Saturday, July 10 and 7am the following morning.
Hardingham Village Hall, in High Common, was broken into before several fires were started inside.
The blazes caused damage to carpets, chairs and noticeboards, as well as general smoke damage to the building.
Police are appealing for anyone who can help with the investigation to come forward.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information concerning it or noticed anything unusual in the area between the times stated.
Witnesses should contact PC Jake Metcalf at Dereham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/49555/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
