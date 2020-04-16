Woman arrested on suspicion of arson following house fire
PUBLISHED: 14:32 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 16 April 2020
A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with a fire which partially gutted two village houses.
Police and firefighters were called at around 2.20pm on Wednesday, April 15, to a property ablaze on Harling Road in Great Hockham, between Watton and Thetford.
Six fire crews, alongside an aerial ladder platform and control unit, spent more than three hours battling the flames, which spread to a neighbouring house and caused extensive roof damage to both buildings.
After checking for hot spots, firefighters eventually departed at 5.43pm.
No one was injured and a 45-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson endangering life.
She was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where she remains in custody while the investigation continues.
On Thursday morning (April 16), the house was cordoned off as engineers from UK Power Networks worked to make safe the electricity provision to the building.
