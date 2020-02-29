Search

Arrests made after discovery of £60,000 cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 March 2020

Scorpion East police officers located a £60,000 cannabis factory in Lowestoft. Picture: Scorpion Team Twitter

Archant

Police investigations are continuing after a £60,000 cannabis factory was discovered by a specialised drugs squad.

Suffolk Police's Scorpion drug team located the cannabis factory in Lowestoft on December 5.

A total of 81 cannabis plants were located within two rooms - estimated to have a value of around £60,000 - at an address in Jacobs Street, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation on January 28.

"She was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre where she was questioned and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and for abstracting electricity on January 28.

"He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The spokesman added: "Enquiries are ongoing."

