Multiple arrests including violent man with pole in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 10:07 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:07 24 December 2018
Archant 2018
Three men and a woman have been arrested in separate incidents in a ‘busy night’ for King’s Lynn police.
A police spokesman said on Monday morning that a violent man carrying a large pole, a man who domestically assaulted a vulnerable woman and breached a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO), a man who threatened restaurant staff, and a woman who was drinking driving were all arrested on Saturday night.
