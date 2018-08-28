Search

Multiple arrests including violent man with pole in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 10:07 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:07 24 December 2018

King's Lynn, where three men and a woman were arrested on Saturday. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn, where three men and a woman were arrested on Saturday. Picture: Ian Burt

Three men and a woman have been arrested in separate incidents in a ‘busy night’ for King’s Lynn police.

A police spokesman said on Monday morning that a violent man carrying a large pole, a man who domestically assaulted a vulnerable woman and breached a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO), a man who threatened restaurant staff, and a woman who was drinking driving were all arrested on Saturday night.

