Teenagers arrested in connection with Christmas Day assault

PUBLISHED: 11:40 27 December 2018

King's Lynn, where two men were assaulted on Christmas Day. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn, where two men were assaulted on Christmas Day. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault on Christmas Day that was captured on film.

Police are appealing for information after the incident at King’s Lynn bus station at the Vancouver Centre.

Two men were verbally abused by a group of youths between 6.15pm and 6.45pm. They then continued onto Oldsun Way and St Ann’s Fort where one of the men, aged in his 20s, was also assaulted and suffered arm and facial injuries.

Three teenagers, two boys and one girl, all from the King’s Lynn area, were arrested in connection with the incident. They were later released on police bail and are due to return to King’s Lynn Police Station on Monday, January 24, 2019.

On Boxing Day a police officer wrote on Twitter: “Norfolk police are investigating an allegation of common assault in Kings Lynn town on Christmas Day following the posting of a video of the incident on Facebook.

“A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with this incident tonight and is police custody.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is taking place and the youth will be questioned later today.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or anyone with information, should contact PC Emma Riches at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

