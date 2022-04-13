News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two men arrested following burglary and Jeep theft

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:45 PM April 13, 2022
A Jeep has been stolen in Red Lodge near Bury St Edmunds in west Suffolk

The jeep that was stolen in Red Lodge, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Thieves stole a black Jeep after breaking in to a home and stealing the keys.

Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft offences in Red Lodge.

It happened in Fern Way at some point between Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, April 6 during which car keys were taken.

A black Jeep was later stolen from the street at approximately 9pm on Wednesday, April 6.

Following enquiries, a 44-year-old man from Thetford and a 24-year-old man from Red Lodge were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, on suspicion of burglary and of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 44-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class B or C drugs.

They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they remain.

