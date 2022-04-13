Two men arrested following burglary and Jeep theft

The jeep that was stolen in Red Lodge, Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

Thieves stole a black Jeep after breaking in to a home and stealing the keys.

Two men have now been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft offences in Red Lodge.

It happened in Fern Way at some point between Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, April 6 during which car keys were taken.

A black Jeep was later stolen from the street at approximately 9pm on Wednesday, April 6.

Following enquiries, a 44-year-old man from Thetford and a 24-year-old man from Red Lodge were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, on suspicion of burglary and of theft of a motor vehicle.

The 44-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class B or C drugs.

They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they remain.

#NRT5 have tonight arrested 2 males on suspicion of Dwelling Burglary and Theft of Motor Vehicle following investigations being carried out by colleagues in #CID. One even owned up to cannabis possession for extras. #WeWillCatchYou #CrimeDoesntPay #988 #1088 #975 #819 #307 #64 pic.twitter.com/WaMdan0GNB — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) April 13, 2022

