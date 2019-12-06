Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

Two people were arrested at Norwich railway station following two separate incidents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One person was arrested for breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and another person was arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Both arrests were made by British Transport Police (BTP) officers at Norwich Railway Station last night (Thursday, December 5).

BTP East Anglia notified the public about the arrests on social media.

Officers tweeted: "Two arrested at Norwich train station this evening in separate incidents. One for breach or CBO, the other for being concerned in the supply of drugs Its been a busy shift ... now to get the paperwork completed @BTP @greateranglia".

Meanwhile the BTP are also urging people that with the Christmas party season almost upon us, they should ensure all their travel arrangements are in place - and enjoy it responsibly.