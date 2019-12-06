Search

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

PUBLISHED: 07:51 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 06 December 2019

Two people were arrested at Norwich railway station following two separate incidents.

One person was arrested for breaching a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and another person was arrested for being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Both arrests were made by British Transport Police (BTP) officers at Norwich Railway Station last night (Thursday, December 5).

BTP East Anglia notified the public about the arrests on social media.

Officers tweeted: "Two arrested at Norwich train station this evening in separate incidents. One for breach or CBO, the other for being concerned in the supply of drugs Its been a busy shift ... now to get the paperwork completed @BTP @greateranglia".

Meanwhile the BTP are also urging people that with the Christmas party season almost upon us, they should ensure all their travel arrangements are in place - and enjoy it responsibly.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

