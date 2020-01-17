Police seize 79 cannabis plants in raid

Two people have been arrested after officers seized 79 cannabis plants at an address in Thetford.

Our proactive #NPT & community #SNT officers worked together today executing a drugs warrant in #Thetford. 79 cannabis plants seized & 2 arrested. We will keep you updated. Keep drugs out of your community #TellUsWhatYouKnow#teamworkmakesthedreamwork #PC898 pic.twitter.com/RwldMkrBqg — Breckland Police (@BrecklandPolice) January 17, 2020

Breckland Police tweeted officers executed a drugs warrant in the town on Friday (January 17).

During the search, 79 plants were found.

The police team tweeted: "Our proactive NPT and community SNT officers worked together executing a drugs warrant in Thetford.

"Keep drugs out of your community."