Police seize 79 cannabis plants in raid
PUBLISHED: 21:53 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:54 17 January 2020
Two people have been arrested after officers seized 79 cannabis plants at an address in Thetford.
Breckland Police tweeted officers executed a drugs warrant in the town on Friday (January 17).
During the search, 79 plants were found.
The police team tweeted: "Our proactive NPT and community SNT officers worked together executing a drugs warrant in Thetford.
"Keep drugs out of your community."
