Police seize 79 cannabis plants in raid

PUBLISHED: 21:53 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:54 17 January 2020

Breckland Police seized 79 cannabis plants and arrested two people in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police

Two people have been arrested after officers seized 79 cannabis plants at an address in Thetford.

Breckland Police tweeted officers executed a drugs warrant in the town on Friday (January 17).

During the search, 79 plants were found.

The police team tweeted: "Our proactive NPT and community SNT officers worked together executing a drugs warrant in Thetford.

"Keep drugs out of your community."

