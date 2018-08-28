Arrests after police recover haul of suspected stolen property in Norwich vehicle stop

Police seized stolen batteries after stopping a vehicle in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

Police made arrests after stopping a vehicle in Noriwch - and discovering more than a dozen suspected stolen car batteries inside.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit tweeted a photograph of the batteries on Saturday morning.

They said the vehicle had been stopped in Norwich and arrests made after teaming up with police in South Norfolk.

They said an unspecified number of people had been arrested on suspicion of theft.