More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:44 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 09 April 2019

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Three people have been arrested after more than 150 cannabis plants were found at an address in Norwich.

Police executed a warrant at an address in the city on Monday and discovered the haul along with hydroponic equipment.

The plants and equipment were seized and three people were subsequently arrested for cultivation of cannabis.

