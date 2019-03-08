More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich.

Three people have been arrested after more than 150 cannabis plants were found at an address in Norwich.

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich.

Police executed a warrant at an address in the city on Monday and discovered the haul along with hydroponic equipment.

The plants and equipment were seized and three people were subsequently arrested for cultivation of cannabis.