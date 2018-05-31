Search

Three arrested following police chase across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:12 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 02 January 2020

Police pursued a Vauxhall Astra across Norfolk, starting on the A47 at Hockering and ending near Brandon. Picture: Archant

Three teenagers have been arrested after leading police on a chase for more than 30 miles across the county.

At around 10.15am on Thursday (January 2) morning, a white Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for officers on the A47 at the junction with the B1108 at Hockering.

As a result the car was pursued by police along the A47 towards Dereham, before turning off towards Mattishall.

The vehicle was then located on the B1108 and the chase continued on the A1065, until coming to an end towards the Norfolk-Suffolk border near Brandon.

Two teenage boys from Essex and another teenage boy from Cambridgeshire have been arrested in connection with the incident. All three remain in police custody.

Police would now like to hear from those who witnessed the pursuit or have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PC Ben Hawkins at Swaffham Roads Policing on 101, quoting incident number 78 of Thursday, January 2, 2020.

