Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

Investigations are ongoing and four people were arrested after police discovered a cannabis farm in isolated polytunnels.

A substantial amount of the illegal crop was found growing in 10 polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area, near Downham Market, at 3.30pm on Saturday, July 18, according to the Norfolk Police control room inspector.

She added that officers from King’s Lynn police team discovered the cannabis plants and arrested four people, who were taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

No charges have been made yet.

The inspector said the polytunnels were sealed off for investigations, which continued throughout the night and carried on the following day.

A tweet by King’s Lynn Police said: “Substantial cannabis grow located near Downham Market. 10 polytunnels filled with mature plants - 4 detained and in custody.”