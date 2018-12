Man and woman arrested after motorbike theft

A man and woman have been arrested after a motorbike theft in Diss. Picture: Archant

Two people have been arrested following the theft of a motorbike.

Male and female arrested yesterday evening in #Diss after a motorcycle was reported stolen from Vikings Close. Both remain in custody and no further details can be released at this time @SouthNorfPolice pic.twitter.com/dwKcm8UBiD — Jason Selvarajah (@InspSelvarajah) December 19, 2018

The man and woman are in custody after the red Kawasaki GPZ500 was reported stolen from Vikings Close in Diss.

Inspector Jason Selvarajah said that no further details can be released at this time by police.