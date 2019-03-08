Arrests made after incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:28 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 04 September 2019
Submitted
Police have made a number of arrests in a Norwich street.
Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.
Onlookers described how police had taken at least three people away after an incident in Magdalen Street, close to the City Convenience Store, at about 1.30pm on Wednesday (September 4).
A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said a policeman had shouted 'Taser' to someone in a vehicle, who then got out and was arrested.
The other people in the vehicle, including a woman, were taken away in police cars, they said.
Norfolk police have been contacted for comment.
