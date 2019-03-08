Search

Arrests made after incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:28 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 04 September 2019

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

Submitted

Police have made a number of arrests in a Norwich street.

Onlookers described how police had taken at least three people away after an incident in Magdalen Street, close to the City Convenience Store, at about 1.30pm on Wednesday (September 4).

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said a policeman had shouted 'Taser' to someone in a vehicle, who then got out and was arrested.

The other people in the vehicle, including a woman, were taken away in police cars, they said.

Norfolk police have been contacted for comment.

