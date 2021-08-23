Three arrested following trouble at King's Lynn - Southend match

Published: 2:27 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 2:48 PM August 23, 2021

Three men were arrested during and after King's Lynn's match against Southend United - Credit: Ian Burt

Three men were arrested in relation to trouble at the match between King's Lynn and Southend at the weekend.

The arrests took place during and after the game, which saw the Linnets defeated 1-0 in their season opener.

Gold Omotayo under close attention from Southend's John White - Credit: Ian Burt

A specialist operation on Saturday saw public order officers deployed in King’s Lynn town centre for post-match patrols.

Police were first called into action at around 4.20pm, when a man allegedly became abusive after being refused entry to the bar at The Walks.

He was arrested at the ground on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, and for being drunk inside a designated sports ground.

Jeremy Wilson, of River Lane, King's Lynn, was taken to King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged with the offences.

The 56-year-old was released on bail to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 2.

A second man, aged 54, was also arrested in the ground after allegedly being involved in anti-social behaviour at around 4.25pm.

Paul Bastock and Ian Culverhouse on the sidelines during King's Lynn's match against Southend United - Credit: Ian Burt

Adrian Coates of Oldwyk in Basildon, Essex, was later charged with being drunk inside a designated sports ground.

He was also released on bail to appear at Lynn Magistrates' Court on September 2.

Following the match, police were called to The Lord Napier pub on Guanock Terrace in Lynn after receiving reports of disorder.

Southend United fans were in good spirits during their visit to The Walks - Credit: Ian Burt

A third man, aged 57, was subsequently arrested at around 5.30pm on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly after he allegedly shouted at a police dog and was abusive to officers.

He was taken into police custody and later issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Despite the arrest, a spokesman for The Lord Napier said the pub had not been forced to close.

They added: "We welcomed the Southend supporters before the game, who were very well behaved and mixed with our regulars.

"I was very pleased to see a strong police presence. We're looking forward to the next home game."

And a staff member from the Live and Let Live pub, on Windsor Road, said: "The police were fantastic with us and were keeping us informed so everyone here was safe."