News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 9:38 PM July 10, 2021   
Milton Avenue

Milton Avenue in King's Lynn, where police found firearms and chemicals. - Credit: Google Street View

Three people have been arrested after guns and chemicals were discovered when people searched a Norfolk home.

The home in Milton Avenue, in King's Lynn, was sealed off after Norfolk police offices found the firearms on Saturday (July 10) morning.

Officers had been conducting what they described as "routine enquiries" at the home at just before 11.20am and searched the property.

That led to officers finding a quantity of firearms and some chemicals.

Other emergency services attended to ensure public safety and the home was sealed off, with a cordon put in place.

Norfolk police said three people had been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

They are a man in his 50s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s and police are continuing their investigations,

Most Read

  1. 1 Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash
  2. 2 Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods
  3. 3 Shock as man dies after house fire
  1. 4 Warning issued after alcohol, mobile phones, and sports equipment left inside coffins
  2. 5 How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?
  3. 6 Bar beats booze ban with 'baffling' loophole
  4. 7 Norwich woman stole from company to fund lifestyle she could not afford
  5. 8 Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell TV series
  6. 9 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
  7. 10 Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience while enquiries are conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 159 of 10 July 2021.

Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nigel Marsh, Burnham Overy

'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction

Sarah Hussain

person
EastEnders star Scott Maslen at the Hunworth Bell. 

EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sam Moore, pictured with her son Jayden, who got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and chil

Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in

Coronavirus

Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon