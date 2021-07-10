Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals
- Credit: Google Street View
Three people have been arrested after guns and chemicals were discovered when people searched a Norfolk home.
The home in Milton Avenue, in King's Lynn, was sealed off after Norfolk police offices found the firearms on Saturday (July 10) morning.
Officers had been conducting what they described as "routine enquiries" at the home at just before 11.20am and searched the property.
That led to officers finding a quantity of firearms and some chemicals.
Other emergency services attended to ensure public safety and the home was sealed off, with a cordon put in place.
Norfolk police said three people had been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.
They are a man in his 50s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s and police are continuing their investigations,
Most Read
- 1 Care home boss pocketed extra £2m when business got £2m furlough cash
- 2 Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods
- 3 Shock as man dies after house fire
- 4 Warning issued after alcohol, mobile phones, and sports equipment left inside coffins
- 5 How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?
- 6 Bar beats booze ban with 'baffling' loophole
- 7 Norwich woman stole from company to fund lifestyle she could not afford
- 8 Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell TV series
- 9 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
- 10 Two Norwich pubs closed as staff test positive for Covid-19
A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience while enquiries are conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 159 of 10 July 2021.