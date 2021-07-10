Home sealed off after police search finds firearms and chemicals

Published: 9:38 PM July 10, 2021

Milton Avenue in King's Lynn, where police found firearms and chemicals. - Credit: Google Street View

Three people have been arrested after guns and chemicals were discovered when people searched a Norfolk home.

The home in Milton Avenue, in King's Lynn, was sealed off after Norfolk police offices found the firearms on Saturday (July 10) morning.

Officers had been conducting what they described as "routine enquiries" at the home at just before 11.20am and searched the property.

That led to officers finding a quantity of firearms and some chemicals.

Other emergency services attended to ensure public safety and the home was sealed off, with a cordon put in place.

Norfolk police said three people had been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

They are a man in his 50s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s and police are continuing their investigations,

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "Officers would like to thank local residents for their patience while enquiries are conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn CID at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 159 of 10 July 2021.