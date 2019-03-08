Search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

PUBLISHED: 15:05 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 26 March 2019

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Archant

Two men have been arrested and charged after a large cannabis factory was discovered in a small village on the Norfolk Suffolk border.

The normally sleepy tiny village of Redgrave, near Diss, where a large cannabis factory has been found by police. Picture: Adrian CableThe normally sleepy tiny village of Redgrave, near Diss, where a large cannabis factory has been found by police. Picture: Adrian Cable

Police raided an industrial premise in Redgrave, near Diss, on Monday, March 25, after receiving information about suspicious activity.

Officers found more than 800 cannabis plants, a large amount of hydroponics equipment and paraphernalia inside the premise at Redgrave Business Centre on the edge of the sleepy rural village.

Investigators estimated the potential street value of the cannabis found is close to £1 million.

The two men detained on suspicion of cannabis production were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned by officers.

The 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss, have an estimated street value of £1m. Picture: Suffolk PoliceThe 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss, have an estimated street value of £1m. Picture: Suffolk Police

Eglant Selenica, 34, and 29-year-old Daniel Muhaj, both of Redgrave, have been charged with producing cannabis. Both men are due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27.

The police scene investigation is still being undertaken at the premises whilst enquires continue.

Superintendent Kim Warner said: “This is another great example of positive police work using intelligence provided to us by the public. We will respond swiftly and ensure that appropriate robust enforcement action is taken, helping to keep Suffolk communities safe.”

