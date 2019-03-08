Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village
PUBLISHED: 15:05 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 26 March 2019
Archant
Two men have been arrested and charged after a large cannabis factory was discovered in a small village on the Norfolk Suffolk border.
Police raided an industrial premise in Redgrave, near Diss, on Monday, March 25, after receiving information about suspicious activity.
Officers found more than 800 cannabis plants, a large amount of hydroponics equipment and paraphernalia inside the premise at Redgrave Business Centre on the edge of the sleepy rural village.
Investigators estimated the potential street value of the cannabis found is close to £1 million.
The two men detained on suspicion of cannabis production were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they were questioned by officers.
Eglant Selenica, 34, and 29-year-old Daniel Muhaj, both of Redgrave, have been charged with producing cannabis. Both men are due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow, Wednesday, March 27.
The police scene investigation is still being undertaken at the premises whilst enquires continue.
Superintendent Kim Warner said: “This is another great example of positive police work using intelligence provided to us by the public. We will respond swiftly and ensure that appropriate robust enforcement action is taken, helping to keep Suffolk communities safe.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.