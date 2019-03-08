Search

Arrest warrant issued for Norwich knifeman

PUBLISHED: 13:22 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 13 March 2019

Shaun Kemp pleaded guilty to having a sheath knife in St James Close, Norwich. Picture Google.

Archant

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to attend court after admitting possessing a knife in public and driving dangerously.

Shaun Kemp, 26, had pleaded guilty to having a sheath knife in St James Close, Norwich on February 17 last year.

He had also admitted driving an Alfa Romeo dangerously on St James Close, Mousehold Street and Nightingale Lane in Norwich on the same date.

Kemp, of Temple Road, Norwich, was due to be sentenced on Wednesday (March 13) for those matters as well as using a motor vehicle without insurance and an offence of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence on the same date.

But Kemp, who also faced sentence for being drunk and disorderly while subject to a conditional discharge, failed to attend court for sentence.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

