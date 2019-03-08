Arrest warrant issued for knifeman charged with assault

Allan Scott, 38, failed to attend Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday after he had previously admitted having a letter opener, craft knife and craft knife blade at Great Yarmouth Council offices last year. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to attend court to be sentenced for a number of offences, including possessing a knife in a public place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Allan Scott, 38, had admitted having a letter opener, craft knife and craft knife blade at Great Yarmouth Council offices on October 11 last year.

Scott had also admitted criminal damage to a water cooler, valued at £138.20, belonging to Lighthouse Medical Centre in Great Yarmouth on March 14 2018.

The defendant had also been charged with assault by beating, at Yarmouth, on October 31 last year, being drunk and disorderly in the town, also on October 31 last year and criminal damage to a charity shop mannequin on the same date.

In addition he also faced a charge of theft of wine in Yarmouth on January 16 this year, using threatening and abusive words or behaviour in Norwich on January 1 this year, and a separate charge of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment or distress in Yarmouth on July 23 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Scott, of no fixed abode, had been due to attend Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 9) but did not attend.

Debbie Reynolds, representing Scott, said she was aware he had been evicted and had been spoken to.

But she could not offer an explanation as to "why he's not here".

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting, asked for a warrant not backed for bail which was granted by the court.