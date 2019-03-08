Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

PUBLISHED: 13:37 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 28 April 2019

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

An investigation into a spate of attacks on cats in the north of Norwich has led to the arrest of a teenager.

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah CuttingA stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Police have been investigating in recent days following five reports of incidents involving cats being attacked, including one in which a cat named Bubba had his ears were cut off.

Officers in Norwich have now arrested a man in his late teens in relation to the attacks, on suspicion of attempted theft.

The first reported incident was reported on Sunday, April 14, when Georgina Barnes' pet Bubba returned to his home on George Pope Close with severe cuts on his back and his ears slashed off.

Further reports were received on Tuesday, April 23 that a man had been seen in Berners Street at around 6pm, placing a cat into a holdall and walking off. The man was then challenged and dropped the bag, fleeing empty handed.

The following day, a man was reported swinging a cat by its tail against a garage in the Philadelphia Lane area, before fleeting towards Pengrove Road.

The most recent incident saw another cat's ears cut off. The animal was taken to a veterinary practice in Taverham after being found by a member of the public.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, officers also received reports of feline body parts being discovered in allotments in the Woodcock Road area, on Tuesday, March 26 and Thursday, April 4.

Gina Blake, a trustee of the Lost and Found Cats in Norwich charity, has previously said: “There is something seriously wrong with whoever is doing this.

“I just felt despair when I heard because it is not ending and somebody is doing unspeakably despicable things to cats in the area.”

The attacks have left cat-lovers in the NR3 area concerned for the welfare of their pets.

Mandy Edwards, 48, of George Pope Road, said: “I'm terrified to let my cats out. I keep them in at night.”

Officers made the arrest over the weekend, with the teenager remaining in police custody while enquiries continued.

Anybody with information around the incidents should contact PC Shaun Quinn at Hurricane Way police station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Details of victorious Norwich City’s promotion parade revealed

Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019

Oh, what a night! How Norwich City’s promotion triumph unfolded - through the eyes of a Canaries fan

Daniel Farke celebrates with Teemu Pukki following Norwich City's Premier League promotion at Carrow Road. Picture: Alan Stanford/Focus Images

What happens to the money you drop in the well at the Castle Museum - and how much is in there?

Friends of the Norwich Museums chairman Chris Sanham and the Castle Museum well. Picture: David Hannant

Three Norwich City fans arrested for pitch encroachment following Premier League promotion

Norwich City celebrates after winning promotion to the Premiership during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Alan Stanford/Focus Images Ltd +44 7915 056117 27/04/2019

Firefighters tackle out of control bonfire which blocked Norwich road

Fire fighters at the houses on Barrett Road where there was a fire at the rear of the buildings. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Norfolk builder dies aged 52

Paul Garner, who has passed away aged 52 Picture: submitted by Mark Garner

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

‘We are terrified’ - pet owner describes finding cat with both ears cut off in second attack in two weeks

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Details of victorious Norwich City’s promotion parade revealed

Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Of course the title would be the icing on the cake. But we already have the cake’ - Farke on ‘surreal’ feat

Norwich City are back in the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mother-of-three and friend come to the rescue of snake trapped in netting by river near Norwich

A snake which found itself trapped in a net on the River Yare. Picture: Sky Webb-Hutchison

Congratulations, Norwich City, and thank you. It’s been a real blast

Daniel Farke enjoying the celebrations after leading Norwich City to the Premeir League Picture: Alan Stanford/Focus Images Ltd

Ian Clarke: Thank you Norwich City for a truly fantastic season

Teemu Pukki lifted the club's player-of-the-year award before Norwich City clinched promotion against Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists