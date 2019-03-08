Arrest made in hunt for NR3 cat attacker as teenager is taken into custody

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

An investigation into a spate of attacks on cats in the north of Norwich has led to the arrest of a teenager.

A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting A stray cat in Norwich was found with both of his ears cut off - the second incident to happen in two weeks in the NR3 area. Picture: Sarah Cutting

Police have been investigating in recent days following five reports of incidents involving cats being attacked, including one in which a cat named Bubba had his ears were cut off.

Officers in Norwich have now arrested a man in his late teens in relation to the attacks, on suspicion of attempted theft.

The first reported incident was reported on Sunday, April 14, when Georgina Barnes' pet Bubba returned to his home on George Pope Close with severe cuts on his back and his ears slashed off.

Further reports were received on Tuesday, April 23 that a man had been seen in Berners Street at around 6pm, placing a cat into a holdall and walking off. The man was then challenged and dropped the bag, fleeing empty handed.

The following day, a man was reported swinging a cat by its tail against a garage in the Philadelphia Lane area, before fleeting towards Pengrove Road.

The most recent incident saw another cat's ears cut off. The animal was taken to a veterinary practice in Taverham after being found by a member of the public.

Meanwhile, officers also received reports of feline body parts being discovered in allotments in the Woodcock Road area, on Tuesday, March 26 and Thursday, April 4.

Gina Blake, a trustee of the Lost and Found Cats in Norwich charity, has previously said: “There is something seriously wrong with whoever is doing this.

“I just felt despair when I heard because it is not ending and somebody is doing unspeakably despicable things to cats in the area.”

The attacks have left cat-lovers in the NR3 area concerned for the welfare of their pets.

Mandy Edwards, 48, of George Pope Road, said: “I'm terrified to let my cats out. I keep them in at night.”

Officers made the arrest over the weekend, with the teenager remaining in police custody while enquiries continued.

Anybody with information around the incidents should contact PC Shaun Quinn at Hurricane Way police station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.