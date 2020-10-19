Woman arrested over attacks on butchers in Norwich and Sprowston

A woman has bee arrested after two attacks at butchers' stores in the county, includsing at Fiddy's Butchers on Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Tom Fiddy Tom Fiddy

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after attacks at two butchers’ within a few days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incidents happened at Fiddy’s Butchers on Aylsham Road, Norwich on October 7 and Hazels Butchers on Corbet Avenue, Sprowston on October 9.

During the first attack at Fiddy’s a window was smashed and graffiti sprayed on the building while in the second incident graffiti was sprayed on the building and on two vans parked outside the premises.

They also attempted to smash a window on the shop front and van.

A 30-year-old woman has since been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of criminal damage.

The woman was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail until November 10.

As previously reported Graham Fiddy, 62, said they “wanted to have their say and that’s it, but it doesn’t seem right to me”.