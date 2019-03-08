Arrest after two police raids at properties in Blofield
PUBLISHED: 13:31 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 18 April 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested after two raids were carried out in Blofield Heath.
A man has been arrested for public order offences after two pre-planned raids in Blofield. Picture: Submitted
A large police presence swooped on an address near the junction of Woodbastwick Road and Field Lane.
A man in his 50s was arrested for public order offences and an assault on a police officer, and is currently in custody.
Police said he was arrested at 10.38am on Thursday and warrants were executed from 7am.
A police spokesperson said a “number of items of property” have also been seized after the two warrants were executed.
