Police seize drugs and £6,000 in cash during morning raid
PUBLISHED: 13:17 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:17 20 November 2019
Archant
A man in his 20s has been arrested following a police raid in which drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized.
Police seized drugs, £6,000 in cash and mobile phones during a drugs raid on Humbletoft Road, Dereham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
At around 10am yesterday (November 19) morning, officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property on Humbletoft Road, Dereham.
They seized a quantity of cannabis, £6,000 in cash and mobile phones from inside the property.
A 29-year-old man from Dereham was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
He has since been released under investigation and police enquiries are ongoing.
