Arrest after "substantial" amount of cash and drugs seized in city raid

A man has been arrested after a "substantial" amount of cash and drugs were seized in a city centre raid.

Officers from across the city descended on a home in Northumberland Street in Norwich this morning and arrested a man in his 20s.

They said a "substantial quantity" of cash, Class A drugs and Class B drugs.

Officers from the Norwich West, South, North and East safer neighbourhood teams executed the warrant.