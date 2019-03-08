Arrest after "substantial" amount of cash and drugs seized in city raid
PUBLISHED: 12:06 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 03 August 2019
Serge_Bertasius
A man has been arrested after a "substantial" amount of cash and drugs were seized in a city centre raid.
Officers from across the city descended on a home in Northumberland Street in Norwich this morning and arrested a man in his 20s.
They said a "substantial quantity" of cash, Class A drugs and Class B drugs.
Officers from the Norwich West, South, North and East safer neighbourhood teams executed the warrant.
