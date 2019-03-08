Suspected burglar caught in home carrying axe, knife, hammer and cash

A suspected burglar found in a Norwich home with an axe, hammer, knife and wad of cash in a was arrested this evening.

The Moonshot City team said they gained entry to a property to find the suspect "where he didn't belong" .

He had an axe, hammer and knife in his possession.

A large amount of cash was also found on him, and after being arrested on suspicion of burglary he was further arrested for being concerned in drugs.