Suspected burglar caught in home carrying axe, knife, hammer and cash
PUBLISHED: 20:46 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:46 02 July 2019
Archant
A suspected burglar found in a Norwich home with an axe, hammer, knife and wad of cash in a was arrested this evening.
A suspected burglar was found with cash and arrested. Picture: Norfolk Police
You may also want to watch:
The Moonshot City team said they gained entry to a property to find the suspect "where he didn't belong" .
He had an axe, hammer and knife in his possession.
A large amount of cash was also found on him, and after being arrested on suspicion of burglary he was further arrested for being concerned in drugs.
Comments have been disabled on this article.