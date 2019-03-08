Boy arrested after cars in Norwich have tyres slashed and wing mirrors damaged

Silver Street in Norwich. A teenage boy has been arrested after cars were damaged there and in other streets. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after vehicles were damaged in three Norwich streets in a spate of vandalism.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police confirmed they had been called to numerous reports of damaged vehicles in Silver Street, Mousehold Street and Aylsham Road, in the north of the city, this morning (Tuesday, July 16).

While police have not said how many vehicles were damaged, people who live in the area have said at least six cars and a motorcycle in Silver Street were damaged overnight.

The damage included tyres being slashed and wing mirrors being pulled off, they said.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "Officers were called a number of incidents of damaged vehicles in the NR3 area of Norwich, in Mousehold Street, Silver Street and Aylsham Road.

"A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Mousehold Street and remains in custody at Wymondham."

Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour city and county councillor for Sewell ward, said: "It's devastating to see so many cars have their tyres slashed and other damage done."

She said the Silver Road Community Centre was hosting the Sewell Community Group's Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meeting on Friday and urged people to attend the meeting to raise concerns with police officers.

The meeting will take place at 7.30pm.