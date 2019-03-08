Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Suspected drink driver who had knuckleduster in car arrested

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 24 April 2019

Police in King's Lynn found this knuckleduster when they stopped a suspected drink driver. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police in King's Lynn found this knuckleduster when they stopped a suspected drink driver. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A driver was arrested for drink driving and having a weapon after police stopped a car in King’s Lynn.

Police tweeted that the driver had been arrested after the stop in Hardwick Road on Tuesday (April 23) night.

They said the driver had been arrested for a positive breath test and, following a search of the vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon - a knuckleduster.

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police deal with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police deal with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

High school’s £8m improvement plans get go-ahead

The proposed new building at Hethersett Academy . The school's expansion plans have been approved by Norfolk County Council. Picture: NPS

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists