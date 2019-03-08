Suspected drink driver who had knuckleduster in car arrested

Police in King's Lynn found this knuckleduster when they stopped a suspected drink driver. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

A driver was arrested for drink driving and having a weapon after police stopped a car in King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police tweeted that the driver had been arrested after the stop in Hardwick Road on Tuesday (April 23) night.

They said the driver had been arrested for a positive breath test and, following a search of the vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon - a knuckleduster.