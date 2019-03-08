Suspected drink driver who had knuckleduster in car arrested
PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 24 April 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
A driver was arrested for drink driving and having a weapon after police stopped a car in King’s Lynn.
Police tweeted that the driver had been arrested after the stop in Hardwick Road on Tuesday (April 23) night.
They said the driver had been arrested for a positive breath test and, following a search of the vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon - a knuckleduster.
