Arrest made after man and woman assaulted at business premises

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:05 PM September 22, 2022
A man and a woman have been assaulted at a business premises in King Street, Norwich

Police have made an arrest after a man and woman were assaulted in King Street, Norwich, in June - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested and questioned in relation to assaults of a man and woman at a business premises in Norwich.

The pair were both assaulted at the site on King Street, Norwich, at about 9.45pm on June 11 this year.

Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to.

Since then a 25-year-old man from Cambridge has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He has been questioned by police and released on bail until October 17.

