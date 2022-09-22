Police have made an arrest after a man and woman were assaulted in King Street, Norwich, in June - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested and questioned in relation to assaults of a man and woman at a business premises in Norwich.

The pair were both assaulted at the site on King Street, Norwich, at about 9.45pm on June 11 this year.

Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to.

Since then a 25-year-old man from Cambridge has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He has been questioned by police and released on bail until October 17.