Arrest made after man and woman assaulted at business premises
Published: 12:05 PM September 22, 2022
- Credit: Google
A man has been arrested and questioned in relation to assaults of a man and woman at a business premises in Norwich.
The pair were both assaulted at the site on King Street, Norwich, at about 9.45pm on June 11 this year.
Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to.
Since then a 25-year-old man from Cambridge has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of occasioning grievous bodily harm.
He has been questioned by police and released on bail until October 17.