Pensioner jailed for child sex offences

Published: 1:11 PM May 31, 2021 Updated: 1:39 PM May 31, 2021

A 77-year-old pensioner, said by a judge to have a dark side to his character, was jailed for four years after admitting a string of sex offences.

Arnold Fox, formerly of Newton St Faith's, near Norwich, who arrived at court using a walker, admitted taking indecent photographs of a child, exposing himself and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said when Fox was arrested, indecent images were found on his phone, which he had taken himself.

Jailing him for four years, Judge Anthony Bate said to the outside world Fox appeared as a kind and generous man but said there was a darker side.

He also placed him on the sex offender's register for life and made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

John Morgans, for Fox, said he was not a well man: "He is someone who is not in robust health. He is genuinely remorseful."



