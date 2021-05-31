Pensioner jailed for child sex offences
- Credit: Archant
A 77-year-old pensioner, said by a judge to have a dark side to his character, was jailed for four years after admitting a string of sex offences.
Arnold Fox, formerly of Newton St Faith's, near Norwich, who arrived at court using a walker, admitted taking indecent photographs of a child, exposing himself and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said when Fox was arrested, indecent images were found on his phone, which he had taken himself.
Jailing him for four years, Judge Anthony Bate said to the outside world Fox appeared as a kind and generous man but said there was a darker side.
He also placed him on the sex offender's register for life and made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order.
John Morgans, for Fox, said he was not a well man: "He is someone who is not in robust health. He is genuinely remorseful."
Most Read
- 1 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
- 2 Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow
- 3 Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m
- 4 'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home
- 5 Police seize more bikes being ridden illegally in Thetford Forest
- 6 'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines
- 7 Rescue teams called to boat fire near coastal beauty spot
- 8 Popular street food event at pub and hotel extended until December
- 9 Couple restoring 230-year-old windmill into family home
- 10 Police confiscate electric scooter - and remind riders of laws