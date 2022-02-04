Woman threatened with meat cleaver during £10,000 robbery
- Credit: Archant
Two men armed with a metal gardening tool and a meat cleaver threatened a woman before stealing more than £10,000 in cash and jewellery.
The robbery happened on Friday, January 28, at a property in Walton Highway near Wisbech.
Two men entered the property in Lynn Road, at about 2.35pm.
Both had armed themselves, with one man brandishing a metal gardening tool picked up from the garden while another took a meat cleaver from the kitchen.
A woman inside the property was threatened before the men stole items from a safe.
The pair stole more than £10,000 in cash, jewellery and passports.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.
Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Vicki Homer at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.