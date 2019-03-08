Men who admitted armed robbery in which teen was shot to be sentenced in court

The two men had been charged with attempted murder over the shooting in Adelaide Park last year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Two men who admitted armed robbery in an incident which saw a teenager shot in the back in a Norwich park are due to be sentenced today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kallum Eastall, 18, and Jake Brittain, 26, both of no fixed address, had been charged with attempted murder over the shooting in Adelaide Park.

You may also want to watch:

But on the second day of their trial in July, both admitted lesser charges of having a firearm with intent to commit a robbery, attempted robbery and carrying two knives on June 27 last year.

At the time, Ian James, prosecuting, said the pleas were acceptable as it would be difficult to prove who had wielded the weapon used to shoot the teenager, who was from London.

The victim, aged 19, told police he was attacked by four masked men shortly before 2am in the park off the street.

The pair are due to appear in Norwich Crown Court today to be sentenced.