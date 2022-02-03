CCTV captures man wearing skull mask and armed with crowbar

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

CCTV images have captured the moment a village post office was stormed by two men with crowbars.

Police were called to Mundford Post Office in Leonard Street shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 1, following reports that two men entered the shop armed with crowbars and threatened staff.

The suspects demanded money and got away with a quantity of cash and alcohol.

No one was injured.

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The images show the clothing they were wearing during the offence, which includes a white skull balaclava and chequered shirt.

DC Andrew Randall said: “Whilst these images do not show their faces, we are hoping that the distinctive clothing may jog someone’s memory.

“Anyone who may have seen these two men are encouraged to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/8197/21.

Alternatively call Crimestopppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

