Couple injured as knife wielding robbers broke into their home

Two people were injured when armed robbers broke into their home this morning. Picture: Google Archant

Police are investigating an attempted robbery which happened in Snettisham earlier today.

Officers were called to Beach Road shortly after 12.20pm after two men entered a property armed with a knife and demanded money.

Both householders were assaulted during the incident; a man suffered a knife injury to his face while a woman was hit to the ground suffering minor injury. Both required treatment as hospital but have since been discharged.

The suspects left empty-handed and enquiries are ongoing to locate the men.

Anyone with information should contact T/Detective Constable Claire Twite King’s Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.