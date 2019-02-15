Couple injured as knife wielding robbers broke into their home
15 February, 2019 - 17:37
Archant
Police are investigating an attempted robbery which happened in Snettisham earlier today.
Officers were called to Beach Road shortly after 12.20pm after two men entered a property armed with a knife and demanded money.
Both householders were assaulted during the incident; a man suffered a knife injury to his face while a woman was hit to the ground suffering minor injury. Both required treatment as hospital but have since been discharged.
The suspects left empty-handed and enquiries are ongoing to locate the men.
Anyone with information should contact T/Detective Constable Claire Twite King’s Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
