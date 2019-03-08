Hunt continues for armed man who held up city store

The hunt continues this morning for a man who held up staff at a city convenience store with a gun.

It happened at around 1.20pm yesterday at Fish's of Thorpe, on Plumstead Road East.

A man went into the shop armed with what was described as a handgun, and threatened staff.

But it is believed he was disturbed when a customer came in and he ran off.

Despite armed police units, a drone, and police dogs being used to try and track down the suspect, he escaped and detectives are now investigating.

Nothing was stolen and no-one was injured during the incident.

Staff at the shop were too shaken to speak yesterday evening, and some employees were still at the police station giving evidence.

Jess Utting, from Scruffs 2 Fluffs Dog Grooming, which is next door, said they saw the police cars but were not aware of the full drama of the robbery until later on.

She said she had been told the man was wearing a helmet, and threatened shop staff with the gun while demanding money.

But when he was disturbed he ran off into bushes across the road.

She said: “We were surprised because round here it's quite quiet, it's mostly older people and people with children.”

While a man who lived nearby said it was a shock, and that those who ran the shop were “always really nice”.

He said: “We live around the corner and it always feels safe around here, so it is a surprise. I just hope those working at the time aren't too affected by it.”

Fish's of Thorpe is one of a small line of businesses on Plumstead Road East, including the Mortgage Advice Centre, Thorpe Shoe Service, The

Frying Machine, and Kitchens By Design.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.