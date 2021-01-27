Post office worker defies gun-toting robber

Published: 12:41 PM January 27, 2021

Susan Potter, left, a worker at West End Post Office in Costessey with Lucky Karavadra, sub postmaster. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A post officer worker calmly defied a robber as he pointed a gun at her in a terrifying raid.

The armed robber burst into the West End Post Office In Costessey and demanded money from the till.

West End Post Office, Costessey - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Susan Potter, 58, who has worked at the store for more than 20 years, said: “I was serving a customer and when I looked up I saw a lad standing pointing a gun at me.

“He just said ‘empty your till, give me your money’."

But the brave assistant refused to hand over any cash, despite his repeated demands.

She said: “He just kept saying ‘give me the money, give me the money’. I just kept very calm and kept saying no.”.

The worker said she could see that the firearm being pointed at her was a plastic gun which “looked like a gun my child used to play with”.

After failing to persuade staff to open the till he turned his attentions to another customer in the store.

The assistant, who is known as Sue, said: “He asked a lady for her purse but I just said 'don’t give it to him'.

“I think he then realised he wasn’t getting anywhere.”

It is understood the suspect was later arrested after leaving the store empty handed.

On returning to work today she said: “If I didn’t come come back today I wouldn’t have...I forced myself to come back.”

Following the attempted robbery, which happened at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, January 26 Lucky Karavadra, the sub postmaster, came into the store from the back office after being alerted to the drama.

He said: “I went to the shop and he pointed the gun at me. I could see he was asking for money.

He said despite having the weapon pointed at him, he went back into the office to call police.

Mr Karavadra, who has been at the post office for nine years, said he had never experienced anything like it.

He said: “I can’t explain what happened. It was a panic day.”

